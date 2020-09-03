Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

ATHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Athersys in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athersys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. Athersys has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $429.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of -1.80.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athersys will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth H. Traub bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 410,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Athersys in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Athersys in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Athersys by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

