At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HOME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on At Home Group from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.92. At Home Group has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. At Home Group’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that At Home Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $417,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $785,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,332 shares of company stock worth $6,136,912. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in At Home Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in At Home Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in At Home Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in At Home Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in At Home Group by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

