At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Insider Norman E. Mcleod Sells 192,436 Shares

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 192,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $4,233,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.17. At Home Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in At Home Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in At Home Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in At Home Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOME. ValuEngine upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.