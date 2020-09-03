At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) COO Peter Sg Corsa Sells 35,019 Shares of Stock

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 35,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $700,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:HOME opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. At Home Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HOME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in At Home Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in At Home Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

