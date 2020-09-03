Armistice Capital, Llc Purchases 20,000 Shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) Stock

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, August 27th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 12,000 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 5,692 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $8,367.24.

On Friday, August 21st, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 116,242 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $167,388.48.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 70,767 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $102,612.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Tenax Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.45% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.