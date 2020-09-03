Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In the past 12 months shares have outperformed the industry. Arch Resources proposed a joint venture with Peabody to make the best utilization of their high-quality assets and cope with declining coal demand. It is developing the Leer South mine, which will produce high-quality coking coal and can help it cater to global customers’ demand for coking coal. The company has enough liquidity to meet near-term obligations. However, Arch Resources is continuously losing ground to clean energy sources due to increasing emission-related awareness. The outbreak of COVID-19 adversely impacted prices and also lowered demand for coking and thermal coal. The utility operators are investing in clean fuel based power plants and gradual shutdown of coal-based utility plants is also affecting thermal coal demand.”

Get Arch Coal alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

NYSE ARCH opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $570.56 million, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.08. Arch Coal has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $89.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.90.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $319.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.27 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arch Coal will post -8.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the first quarter worth $1,186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,123 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Arch Coal during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Arch Coal by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Arch Coal by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 37,893 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arch Coal (ARCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.