ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note issued on Sunday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 7.07%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of MT opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.10. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $18.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,103,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth $140,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

