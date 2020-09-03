Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARAV. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aravive from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.05. Aravive has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aravive in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aravive in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aravive by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

