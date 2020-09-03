Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $145.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s previous close.
AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apple from $74.25 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Apple from $97.50 to $111.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $88.75 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.75 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.46.
AAPL opened at $131.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2,247.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apple has a 12 month low of $51.06 and a 12 month high of $134.80.
In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Apple by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
