Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $145.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apple from $74.25 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Apple from $97.50 to $111.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $88.75 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.75 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.46.

AAPL opened at $131.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2,247.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apple has a 12 month low of $51.06 and a 12 month high of $134.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Apple by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

