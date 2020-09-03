Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) Short Interest Up 82.2% in August

Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 340,200 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the July 30th total of 186,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

APEN stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 565.93% and a negative net margin of 81.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Kent Mcgaughy, Jr. purchased 1,780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $2,225,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 1,688.6% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 279,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 263,436 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 153,970 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 379,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 42,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,011,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

