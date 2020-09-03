Analyzing Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and Livongo Health (NYSE:LVGO)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.1% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Livongo Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Eventbrite shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Livongo Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eventbrite and Livongo Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $326.80 million 3.12 -$68.76 million ($0.84) -13.36 Livongo Health $170.20 million 83.39 -$55.27 million ($1.01) -140.09

Livongo Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eventbrite. Livongo Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eventbrite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eventbrite and Livongo Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 3 1 0 2.25 Livongo Health 0 4 13 0 2.76

Eventbrite presently has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.19%. Livongo Health has a consensus price target of $93.53, indicating a potential downside of 33.90%. Given Eventbrite’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Livongo Health.

Risk and Volatility

Eventbrite has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livongo Health has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and Livongo Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -103.11% -61.89% -28.31% Livongo Health -12.76% -4.86% -3.71%

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

