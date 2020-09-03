Analysts Set Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT at $51.83

Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. BidaskClub lowered Universal Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Universal Forest Products from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on Universal Forest Products from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $89,251.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,594,484.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $242,529.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,883 shares of company stock valued at $983,347 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1,577.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $61.16 on Monday. Universal Forest Products has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

