Analysts Set Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) PT at $22.00

Shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms recently commented on PRIM. Sidoti boosted their price target on Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Primoris Services to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Primoris Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Primoris Services by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $19.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.19. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $908.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.43 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

