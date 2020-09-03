Analysts Set Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) PT at $3.00

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NR opened at $1.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.96. Newpark Resources has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $8.08.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Newpark Resources will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

