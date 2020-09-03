ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AUKUF shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of AMS stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. AMS has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $48.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

