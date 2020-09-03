Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP David M. Silverman Sells 23,700 Shares

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP David M. Silverman sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $2,629,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $112.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.53. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $113.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Citigroup upped their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,356,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $225,788,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $987,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,370,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,339,000 after purchasing an additional 140,961 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Amphenol by 18.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

