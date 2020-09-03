American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

American River Bankshares stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.80. American River Bankshares has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $16.43.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 21.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that American River Bankshares will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in American River Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American River Bankshares by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in American River Bankshares by 70.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 53,466 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in American River Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

