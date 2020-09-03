American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Up 46.6% in August

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 487,000 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the July 30th total of 332,200 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 97,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $465.22 million, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.69. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $41.09.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.66%. On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of American Public Education to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

In other news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 389,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,696,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $51,560.31. Insiders sold 59,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,330 over the last three months. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 9.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in American Public Education during the second quarter worth about $560,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in American Public Education by 4.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Public Education by 23.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Public Education by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,846 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.