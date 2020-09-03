American Premium Water Corp (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Short Interest Up 838,400.0% in August

American Premium Water Corp (OTCMKTS:HIPH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 838,500 shares, an increase of 838,400.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,086,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Premium Water stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. American Premium Water has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Get American Premium Water alerts:

About American Premium Water

American Premium Water Corporation produces bottled water under the LALPINA brand name. The company was formerly known as Expert Group Inc and changed its name to American Premium Water Corporation in October 2013. American Premium Water Corporation is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for American Premium Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Premium Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.