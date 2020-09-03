American International Group Inc. Sells 853 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Iqvia during the second quarter worth $620,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,403,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Iqvia by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Stephens assumed coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Iqvia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.11.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $169.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.93 and a 200-day moving average of $140.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $170.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $7,372,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,698,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman bought 10,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.94 per share, with a total value of $1,599,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,154.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,034,251 shares of company stock valued at $483,026,134 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

