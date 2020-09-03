American International Group Inc. Sells 6,671 Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Corelogic worth $9,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLGX. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corelogic during the 1st quarter worth about $2,464,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Corelogic by 117.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after buying an additional 150,940 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Corelogic by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Corelogic by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 13,164 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $67.44 on Thursday. Corelogic Inc has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.39.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $477.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.31 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLGX shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Compass Point cut Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

In related news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $253,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,974.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

