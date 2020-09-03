American International Group Inc. Sells 3,338 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of United Therapeutics worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,017,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $109.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.74. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $127.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.74.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $3,685,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $563,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,490 shares in the company, valued at $436,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,110 shares of company stock valued at $23,735,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target (up from $243.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.