American International Group Inc. Sells 2,887 Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Healthequity worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Healthequity by 10.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 151.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 46,825 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Healthequity by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,190,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,170,000 after acquiring an additional 492,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Healthequity by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,259,000 after purchasing an additional 35,184 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthequity by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 76,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 38,630 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HQY opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Healthequity Inc has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2,011.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.32 million. Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

