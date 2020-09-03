American International Group Inc. Sells 22,739 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,739 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 167.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 168.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 193.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.68.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

