American International Group Inc. Sells 1,774 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 85.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,453,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,433.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $178,358.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $160.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.16. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $174.87.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $274.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCMP. Cfra cut their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CL King raised their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.14.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.