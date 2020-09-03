American International Group Inc. Sells 10,877 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,877 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of First American Financial worth $9,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,681,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,764,000 after purchasing an additional 432,596 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 25.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,048,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,374,000 after purchasing an additional 414,343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $16,766,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,935,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,073,000 after purchasing an additional 356,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,612,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FAF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price target on First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $53.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57. First American Financial Corp has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

