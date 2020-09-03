American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $10,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 464.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $181.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.87. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sidoti raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

