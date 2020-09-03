American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,851 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Arrow Electronics worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 763.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 203.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $81.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.82. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

In other news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $467,365.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $159,620.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,230 shares of company stock worth $6,035,273 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.