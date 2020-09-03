American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,270 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $10,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $15,201,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,456,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $393,611.40. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,742. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM stock opened at $97.98 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.43.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

