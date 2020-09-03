American International Group Inc. Has $9.92 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,070 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Darling Ingredients worth $9,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4,263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,979,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,079,000 after acquiring an additional 28,314,976 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 215.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,864,000 after buying an additional 2,715,644 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,793,000 after buying an additional 2,348,733 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $18,513,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,093,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,099,000 after buying an additional 674,720 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $1,319,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 918,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,309,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAR opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $33.73.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $848.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.12 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

