American International Group Inc. Has $9.74 Million Stock Position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Boston Beer by 681.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $855.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 1.00. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $897.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $800.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $541.34.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 18,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.02, for a total transaction of $14,984,821.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,781.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.39, for a total transaction of $5,103,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,371 shares of company stock valued at $56,525,341. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.43.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

