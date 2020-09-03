American International Group Inc. Has $9.69 Million Stock Position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Legg Mason worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Legg Mason in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Legg Mason during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Legg Mason during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 1,173.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 223,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $11,171,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,644,839.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 648,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $32,395,936.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,106,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LM opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73. Legg Mason Inc has a twelve month low of $33.99 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.92 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

