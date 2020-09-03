American International Group Inc. Has $10.18 Million Stock Position in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Caci International worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Caci International during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Caci International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Caci International by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caci International by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caci International in the 1st quarter worth $1,876,000.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $34,335.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,843. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CACI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Caci International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Caci International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caci International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.57.

CACI stock opened at $240.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.38 and a 200-day moving average of $229.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. Caci International Inc has a 12 month low of $156.15 and a 12 month high of $288.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.24. Caci International had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Caci International Inc will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

