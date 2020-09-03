American International Group Inc. Has $10.06 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 26.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $342.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $343.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

