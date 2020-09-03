American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,770,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 777,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,648,000 after purchasing an additional 394,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 751,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,980,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,778,000 after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,167,000 after purchasing an additional 124,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of SMG opened at $169.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.05. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $176.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.75.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Robert Hagedorn sold 30,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $4,059,082.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,778,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,907,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 101,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $13,261,494.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,020,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,863,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,933 shares of company stock valued at $33,426,094 over the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.