American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,219,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ONE Gas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ONE Gas by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,018,000 after buying an additional 36,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $74.40 on Thursday. ONE Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $96.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $54,327.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities raised ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.