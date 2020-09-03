American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Ingredion worth $10,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth $863,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ingredion by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,421,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,970,000 after buying an additional 36,824 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Ingredion by 18.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Shares of INGR opened at $81.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average of $82.18. Ingredion Inc has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $99.51. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

