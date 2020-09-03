Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ambarella updated its Q3 2021

guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $55.90 on Thursday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Ambarella from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 7,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $409,318.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,046 shares in the company, valued at $496,806.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $58,180.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,381.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,775 shares of company stock valued at $859,585. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

