Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AMBA has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 1.22. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.32 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $310,080.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,755.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 7,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $409,318.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,775 shares of company stock valued at $859,585. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ambarella by 22.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 658.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

