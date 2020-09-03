Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ambarella updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Ambarella stock opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.91. Ambarella has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $73.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ambarella from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $310,080.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,755.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 7,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $409,318.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,775 shares of company stock valued at $859,585. 5.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

