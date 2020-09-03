Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.60.

AMAL stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. Amalgamated Bank has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $397.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 834,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 448.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 146,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 119,908 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,001,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 113,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

