Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AIMC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,875 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $126,901.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,287 shares of company stock valued at $491,400. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 18.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth $105,000.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

