Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on AIMC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.
Shares of AIMC stock opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
In other news, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,875 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $126,901.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,287 shares of company stock valued at $491,400. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 18.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth $105,000.
About Altra Industrial Motion
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.
Read More: What is a balanced fund?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.