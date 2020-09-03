Altice USA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 20,664 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,867% compared to the average volume of 416 put options.

ATUS stock opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 468,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $12,891,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,919,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,779,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,120,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,504,441 shares of company stock worth $86,775,579. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 1,419.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

