Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Colleen Schmidt Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 80,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $2,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,016,164.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Colleen Schmidt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Colleen Schmidt sold 30,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $840,000.00.

NYSE ATUS opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Altice USA Inc has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 1.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 52.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 919,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,501,000 after acquiring an additional 317,710 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 119.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,823,000 after acquiring an additional 972,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 9.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 265,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 22,654 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATUS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

