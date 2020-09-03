Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder George J. Christ Sells 50,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $2,117,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -144.36 and a beta of 1.49. Altair Engineering Inc has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $44.34.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,493 shares of the software’s stock worth $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,303 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth $64,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 381.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,787 shares of the software’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth $707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALTR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

