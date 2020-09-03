AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 94,846 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,846 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 329.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director P.W. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

