AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 9,364 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,364 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,961,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,773,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,390,000 after acquiring an additional 329,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,322,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,048,000 after acquiring an additional 155,238 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,210,000 after acquiring an additional 630,173 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,476,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,562,000 after acquiring an additional 98,400 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial stock opened at $84.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.39 and a 200 day moving average of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $1,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,896,026.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,904,258.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,376,533 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.64.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.