AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 7,915 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,227,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,238,000 after purchasing an additional 20,643 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 21.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 19.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Hillenbrand news, SVP Kimberly K. Ryan sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $102,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HI opened at $32.37 on Thursday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

