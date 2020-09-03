AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,616 Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 420.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 40,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Flowserve by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,244,000 after purchasing an additional 197,412 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 43.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at about $2,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLS opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.82. Flowserve Corp has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $924.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLS. Cowen downgraded Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

