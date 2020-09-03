AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 543 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140,343 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.1% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,376,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,772,000 after purchasing an additional 48,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 11.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,254,000 after purchasing an additional 113,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 444.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,914,000 after purchasing an additional 660,854 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $134.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.67. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $138.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

In related news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $377,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,971.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,760.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

